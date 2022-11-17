John Stamos Fiercely Defends Lori Loughlin Saying She ‘Didn’t Know’ That She Was Part of a College Admissions Scam

If there’s one friend Lori Loughlin can count on after her participation in the college admissions scandal, it’s John Stamos. The former Full House star is going to bat for the 58-year-old actress as she works to rehab her public image after the legal issue.

Stamos shared how difficult it can be to defend her sometimes because it’s a complicated situation on both sides of the equation. “It was something that you were saying about how you hate when people bring her up because if you defend her then people get mad,” the 59-year-old actor told Dax Shepard on the Armchair Expert podcast. “If you don’t defend her, then you feel bad because she’s a great person.”

Lori Loughlin is putting her college admissions scandal in her past for good. https://t.co/EvF6B7vwFk — SheKnows (@SheKnows) September 22, 2022

Stamos believes that Loughlin has more than served her time — and is remorseful — for the crime. “She also paid a lot of money. She set up a college fund for kids and she went to f**king jail, man,” he noted. There’s also one part that might make some Loughlin detractors upset: Stamos downplayed her level of involvement. “I am going to say this, and she said I could,” he continued. “She wasn’t really the architect of any of it — she was in the way background. She didn’t know what was going on.”

It’s fair to say that Loughlin went above and beyond making amends for the crime she committed. However, the whole premise of mastermind Rick Singer’s scam was using a “side door” for students to gain admission to prestigious universities — it’s shady no matter which way you slice it. Loughlin had to know that paying $500,000 to get daughters Isabella Rose and Olivia Jade admitted to the University of Southern California isn’t the usual protocol. That part of the scandal may be the hardest for Loughlin to overcome. However, Stamos is loyal to his BFF through thick and thin — it’s an unbreakable bond.

