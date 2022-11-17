Catherine Zeta-Jones Turned Heads at the Wednesday Premiere in This Captivating & Dramatic Light Pink Gown

Catherine Zeta-Jones has always been mesmerizing. From her beautiful eyes to her luscious locks, Zeta-Jones turns heads on red carpets. At Nov 16’s Wednesday‘s premiere (that funnily enough took place on a Wednesday), she was no different.

Wearing a light pink plunging dress with a dramatic gravity-defying neckline, the actress, who is starring as Morticia Adams in the new Netflix series, looked absolutely stunning. The gown had a mermaid-style waistline that hugged each of her curves. “My Maticevski gown was my ying to my Morticia Addams yang,” Zeta-Jones wrote about the dress on Instagram.

To show off her chest and collarbone, she opted for no necklaces and pushed her hair back behind her shoulders. The actress looked like goddess with glowy skin, dark smokey eyes and nude lips.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 16: Catherine Zeta-Jones attends the World Premiere Of Netflix’s “Wednesday” at Hollywood Legion Theater on November 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage) WireImage

Zeta Jones walked the carpet with her son, 22-year-old Dylan Douglas. The star shares Dylan and daughter Carys with Michael Douglas, her husband of almost 22 years (their anniversary happens to be tomorrow!).

Dylan, who seems to inherit the cool genes from his parents, looked oh-so-handsome in a maroon-colored suit with a black shirt underneath. He also accessorized the look with a chunky gold necklace.

"Wow! What a night!" the proud mom wrote on Instagram alongside a gallery of photos. "Dylan, my son, sashayed me down the black carpet."

“Both my daughter and Dylan have been so incredibly supportive to me,” Zeta-Jones told People Magazine this month. “Not just as an actor, but just me,” she said, adding, “I’ve been extremely blessed to be able to have both in my life.”

Dylan seemed to be excited to be there too. “It’s just fun to see what they do for a living,” he told the outlet.

Zeta-Jones will be starring in the show alongside Jenna Ortega, Christina Ricci, and Lisa Loring. Wednesday, which premieres on Nov 23, promises a fresh spin on the classic Addams Family and we can’t wait to watch!

