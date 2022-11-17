Pete Davidson Looks Smitten in First Video With Rumored New Girlfriend Emily Ratajkowski

After Instagram celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi unleashed the rumors that Pete Davidson and model Emily Ratajkowski were together earlier this week, the two were surprisingly quick to seemingly confirm the news. On Wednesday Nov 17, which happens to be the Saturday Night Live alum’s 29th birthday, the two were spotted together twice throughout the night.

In a video obtained by Daily Mail, Ratajkowski was about to hop into Davidson’s car at her apartment when he got spooked by the crowd of paparazzi. Though he ended up driving off without her, the model soon got an Uber and joined the comedian in Brooklyn.

When she arrived, the two looked cozy as they hugged in the lobby of a residential building. Though the moment is quick, Davidson is smiling from ear to ear. Another cute detail: the two seemed to be coincidentally matching in light grey sweatpants and black jackets. (See the video HERE).

The rumors the two were an item started after Deuxmoi posted an Instagram Story of someone who allegedly saw them together. “EMRATA AND PETE DAVIDSON ON A DATE TOGETHER HOLDING HANDS AND ALLLL” the Deuxmoi follower claimed, adding, “his hands were alllll over her and they’re clearly hooking up.”

“Pete and Emily have been talking for a couple months now,” a source told Us Weekly right after, adding that the pair are “in the very early stages, but both really like each other.”

From the video it looks like they really make each other happy so we’re hoping the best for them! Related story Catherine Zeta-Jones Turned Heads at the Wednesday Premiere in This Captivating & Dramatic Light Pink Gown

Before you go, click here to see Pete Davidson’s complete dating history.

