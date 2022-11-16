Jane Fonda Shared Honest, Unflinching Take on Her Own Mortality: ‘Sooner Rather Than Later’

After over 80 years on this Earth and an insanely good, legendary life, Jane Fonda says she’s more or less ready to move on.

The Oscar-winning actress recently told Entertainment Tonight how she feels about her own mortality, saying her viewpoint is more “realistic” and that she is “not going to be around much longer.” As unpleasant as that idea can be, there’s also a peace to it. ‘I’m not afraid of going, I’m ready, I’ve had a great life,” the Barbarella star said, “…When you get to be my age you better be aware of the amount of time that is behind of you as opposed to in front of you, I mean that is just realistic.”

She added, “Not that I want to go, but I’m aware that it’s going to be sooner rather than later.”

The activist was recently diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, telling her loyal fans that not only is it a very treatable cancer, but she’s been going through chemo treatments. She said, “This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky. I’m also lucky because I have health insurance and access to the best doctors and treatments. I realize, and it’s painful, that I am privileged in this. Almost every family in America has had to deal with cancer at one time or another and far too many don’t have access to the quality health care I am receiving and this is not right. We also need to be talking much more not just about cures but about causes so we can eliminate them….”

But Fonda has also talked about how she loves being older, and that her 20s were rife with questions and unhappiness.

The Grace and Frankie star previously told the Herald Sun she felt “lost,” saying she was “very unhappy and I felt old and didn’t feel like I would live for very long.” She went on to say, “It’s much easier being older than it is being younger. It’s so hard to be young! There’s nothing but questions. [But] don’t give up, keep going and try to learn from all this, so when you get a little older, you can get more agency over your life.” Related story Breast Cancer Made Me a Better Mother

