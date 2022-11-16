Joe Biden Is Reportedly ‘Taking a State-Secret Approach’ to Granddaughter Naomi’s Weekend Wedding to Peter Neal

The big day is almost here, and the White House will host its first wedding in nine years as President Joe Biden’s eldest granddaughter Naomi marries her fiancé, Peter Neal, on the South Lawn on Saturday. It’s an exciting time for everyone in the Biden family, but they aren’t sharing many details with the public right now.

With the media clamoring for information about the weekend nuptials, The New York Times is reporting that “the administration is taking a state-secret approach.” The 28-year-old daughter of Hunter Biden and his ex-wife Kathleen Buhle has been engaged to her 25-year-old fiancé since September 2021 after dating for three years. The news outlet tried their best to get a bit of event decor dish from wedding planner, Bryan Rafanelli, who also did Chelsea Clinton’s wedding, but even he isn’t talking.

Fashionistas are circling several designers for Naomi, speculating she could be wearing Reem Acra, who has a close friendship with First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. The law associate also adores Christian Siriano and Valentino, but eagle-eyed fans have noted she attended the Ralph Lauren Fall/Winter 2022 fashion show, making the designer a top contender for the wedding gown. Vogue is reportedly working hard behind the scenes to get those coveted first shots, but that isn’t even confirmed yet.

However, The Wall Street Journal was able to catch a glimpse of the invitation from “The President and Dr. Biden” which notes that it’s a morning ceremony at 11 a.m. with a black-tie reception to follow. The Bidens have also been very clear that the tab for the wedding is all on them, it will not be on the taxpayers’ tab. “Consistent with other private events hosted by the first family and following the traditions of previous White House wedding festivities in prior administrations, the Biden family will be paying for the wedding activities that occur at the White House,” Elizabeth Alexander, the first lady’s communications director, told The New York Times.

The wedding comes on the heels of a pretty successful midterm election for the Democrats, so there will be many reasons to celebrate. The Biden family is doing their best to keep this wedding a top secret, but surely someone will spill some tea on social media before long.