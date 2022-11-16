Paulina Porizkova Got Candid About Being on Dating Apps at 57: ‘It’s a Dirty Little Puddle’

Paulina Porizkova is getting real about what it’s like to date at 57 — and how the dating apps aren’t all that they are cracked up to be. It’s something the supermodel is navigating after working through her grief from the death of ex-husband Ric Ocasek in 2019.

Admitting to Jada Pinkett Smith on Red Table Talk that she’s “in the dating pool,” Porizkova described it as a” dirty, little puddle” which doesn’t sound too pleasant because the available men have already taken their shot at many of her friends, who are also on the dating apps. “Girls, ladies, it sucks. It turns out that, on the dating apps, men our age, my age, that are willing to sleep with women our age have slept with all my girlfriends already,” she revealed. “So there’s, like, these five guys we keep passing around. They’re like, ‘So did you sleep with him yet? Yeah, don’t bother. Okay, cool, thanks.’”

It’s nice that her friends have already screened some of these men for her, but Porizkova is struggling to find a balance between her celebrity life and dating “real men” who don’t lead such public lives. “It’s just–it’s fascinating,” she said. “Because basically you walk in there, and you’re either a trophy, and they’re like really sweaty and nervous, and they’re like, ‘Yeah, so, like, I told my buddy that I was going out with a supermodel.’ I’m already like–‘Oh, you told all your friends, did you? Oh, that’s sexy. This is totally gonna work.’ Or there is a lot of, ‘Well, let me tell you about all the things I’ve done. Cause, like, you might be a celebrity and all, but I’ve done some really awesome things too.’”

Porizkova is wondering if there are “any other options” or just those two choices — celebrity men or men who are challenged by her celebrity. The supermodel has a lot to offer in a relationship, but she hasn’t found the right man who can embrace her power and not feel threatened by her status as a fashion icon.