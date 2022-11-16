Lily-Rose Depp Embodies Old Hollywood Glamour in This Heavenly & Glowing Photoshoot

Vanessa Paradis’ superstar daughter Lily Rose-Depp is really to bare all and show the world what she’s made of, all while proving she can exude old Hollywood glamour. On Nov 16, Elle released a series of photos of their December cover star looking like the pinnacle of glamour. While we adore all the photos Depp modeled in, showing off her toned physique and killer styles, we’re really obsessed with the first two photos.

You can see the photos HERE.

In the first photo, we see Depp looking like a modern-day Grace Kelly, rocking an entire Chanel ensemble of a monochromatic checkered swimsuit top, with matching, gold-accented accessories. Her blonde curls are tidied in one place as she stares at the camera, wearing a golden highlighter, red lipstick, and brown eyeshadow.

In the following photo, we see Depp sprawled out on an all-white bedspread, with a chandelier obstructing the camera’s view. Along with her old Hollywood blonde curls and makeup from the previous snapshot, Depp is showing off her figure in this Tweed & Grosgrain Chanel dress.

In the cover story, Depp talks about everything from her upcoming HBO project The Idol to maintaining her privacy amid her father’s headline-making case with ex-wife Amer Heard. She also talked about how so many people expect her to be something she’s not, and how cruel online trolls can be. She said confidently in the interview, “At the end of the day, what really matters to me is what my family and friends and loved ones think of me.”