Kourtney Kardashian’s Saucy Birthday Tribute to Travis Barker Proves They’re As Hot & Heavy As Ever

Kourtney Kardashian is shouting through the rooftops how much she loves her birthday man Travis Barker. On Nov 14, Kardashian shared a series of steamy photos from her and Barker’s latest photoshoot.

She posted them with the caption, “I am beyond grateful for the day you were born. Happy birthday to the husband of my dreams, my soulmate @travisbarker 🖤 you have changed my life forever. ❤️” (And of course, Barker responded with a touching comment under it, reading, “My soulmate, I love you forever ❤️.”

In the first photo, we see the two newlyweds getting cozy, staring deeply into one another’s eyes. We then see her in a curve-hugging black corset as she looks down at a longing Barker, followed by a few pics of him resting on and holding Kardashian’s long legs. We then get a one-off snapshot of Barker in a glittering red, white, and black ensemble as he looks down at Kardashian, followed by more snapshots of the same saucy theme.

If anyone needed any more proof that these two are still mad about each other, these photos definitely proved that and more.

Kardashian and Barker’s whirlwind romance has captivated everyone, with the world wanting to know more about the unexpected lovebirds. The pair started dating in early 2021, having known each other for years prior. Within less than a year, Barker proposed to Kourtney in a luxurious beach setting. Since then, the pair eloped in mid-2022, but ended up getting married legally in Santa Barbara in mid-May 2022 before setting off on a four-day getaway in Portofino, Italy with their entire blended family. Related story Olivia Wilde & Harry Styles Just Took this Major Relationship Step — & Her Kids Are Involved

“I know most people would probably have anxiety. But having Travis just makes everything so much more enjoyable,” she said to People about how Barker has helped her come out of her shell. “The greatest things that Travis adds to my life is making the most of every moment and experience. It’s such a better way for me to live my life.”

