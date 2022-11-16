Marisa Tomei Looks Radiant in This Flowing Gown As She Shares a Rare & Glowing Bare-Faced Snapshot

Marisa Tomei is one of those stars who you can’t help but get so excited when they post on social media, because you know it’s going to be a stunning snapshot. And her latest photo of herself may be one of our favorites yet!

On Nov 16, the Spider-Man: Homecoming star shared a rare snapshot of herself with no makeup on her Instagram with the caption, “Fittings in NYC @gabrielahearst.”

While the Oscar-winning actress keeps her makeup on the more natural dewy side, she wowed everyone with a pic of herself looking as radiant as can be without makeup. She truly looks like she’s glowing from within in this photo.

In the photo, we see a sunkissed Tomei looking gorgeous in a black dress with a red, blue, and yellow plunging collar from Gabriela Hearst, which she paired with platform sandals. She has her iconic, pearly-white smile in full view as she steps out of the fitting, rocking her highlighted brown and blonde waves.

Whether it be on the red carpet rocking a vibrant pantsuit or at home looking stunning with her go-to red lipstick, the Cyrus star is always looking like a glowing goddess.

In a dual interview with Lisa Bonet in Interview Magazine, they talked about the importance of the intersection of confidence and fashion. Tomei added, “It’s self-expression. This means something to me and I want to share it. When you’re talking about fashion, how can it be used more for beauty than for commercialism? Beauty is so important because it really stops us from thinking. It makes space for that transcendence.” Related story Lily-Rose Depp Broke Her Silence on the Johnny Depp & Amber Heard Trial

