Lily-Rose Depp Broke Her Silence on the Johnny Depp & Amber Heard Trial

Lily-Rose Depp, the 23-year-old daughter of Vanessa Paridis and Johnny Depp, is ready to open up. Talking to Elle as their new cover star, the otherwise ultra-private rising actress gave her two cents about having famous parents, growing up in the industry, and even shared some thoughts about her father’s recent defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

“When it’s something that’s so private and so personal that all of a sudden becomes not so personal…I feel really entitled to my secret garden of thoughts,” Lily-Rose said after being asked of her famous father’s legal battles.

The actress, who will be starring in the upcoming Sam Levinson series The Idol, also pushed back on the question as a whole, not wanting to associate her career with her father (or anyone else for that matter). “I also think that I’m not here to answer for anybody,” she said.

“I feel like for a lot of my career, people have really wanted to define me by the men in my life, whether that’s my family members or my boyfriends, whatever. And I’m really ready to be defined for the things that I put out there,” she continued. We love to see it!

Also in the interview, the Chanel ambassador talked about growing up in the spotlight. “My parents protected my brother [Jack] and me from it as much as possible,” she recalled. Now that she’s getting in the nitty gritty of it herself, she knows how valuable that was.

“It’s different experiencing it firsthand rather than by proxy. I guess it’s something that I’ve had to make my own way with,” she said, adding that she’s only now understanding how fame is a “weird thing to navigate.” Related story Marisa Tomei Looks Radiant in This Flowing Gown As She Shares a Rare & Glowing Bare-Faced Snapshot

Lily-Rose also talked about her “nepo baby” label, one that’s doled out to many celebrities who have famous parents. “People are going to have preconceived ideas about you or how you got there, and I can definitely say that nothing is going to get you the part except for being right for the part,” she told the outlet.

It appears that Lily-Rose is not only on the rise as an actress, but she’s also finding herself as a woman too. We can’t wait for her to continue blazing her own path.

Before you go, click here to see celebrity kids who are all grown up.

