Several Networks Made the Choice Not to Give Donald Trump’s 2024 Announcement Full Airtime — Including Fox News

Donald Trump is learning very quickly that his popularity is not what it once was. In 2016, networks were tripping over themselves to cover his every move, but in 2022, it’s a much different story.

On Tuesday night, the former president announced his third campaign to run for the White House, but he received limited coverage — even from the network who used to adore him. The three major cable news networks — CNN, MSNBC, and Fox News — all had a different approach to the Mar-a-Lago announcement. MSNBC opted out completely and CNN aired some, but not all, of his speech. However, Fox News was the network Donald Trump needed the most and they bailed on him at a certain point.

Even though they aired 15 minutes more of his speech than CNN, they cut away to their pundits before coming back for a few final moments. The crown has fallen and the 45th President of the United States is no longer the chosen one. Media mogul Rupert Murdoch, who owns Fox News, The Wall Street Journal, and the New York Post, “has lost his enthusiasm,” according to The Washington Post.

It isn’t just a one-way street; Donald Trump has also openly criticized the network after years of praising them during his administration. “Fox & Friends just really botched my poll numbers, no doubt on purpose. That show has been terrible – gone to the ‘dark side’,” Donald Trump posted on Truth Social in July. After his less-than-spectacular midterm election results with his endorsed candidates, the former president is going to find it harder to get the network on his side. The GOP is moving on, and many in the Republican Party are hoping to do the 2024 presidential election without him.

