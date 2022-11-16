Donald Trump’s Former Aide Shared a Brutally Honest Take on His Re-Election Chances

In an unsurprising move, Donald Trump announced his third run for president on Tuesday night at Mar-a-Lago. While the former president still has his supporters, there are plenty of Republicans who are now criticizing his decision to campaign because they believe he’s hurting the GOP after his midterm elections disaster.

Donald Trump’s former chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, now thinks that he’s a liability versus an asset to the party’s White House chances for 2024. “I think he’s the only Republican who could lose,” Mulvaney told CNN’s Anderson Cooper. “If he wins in 2024, now he’s the candidate, he is the likely Republican nominee.” The Republicans want a candidate who can beat Joe Biden, especially after disappointing results in the midterm election, which has been attributed to the conservative Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

Even former Vice President Mike Pence is jumping in with the criticism, noting to ABC News, “I think we’ll have better choices.” He likely means himself because there are rumors that he’s looking to join the 2024 race — and he doesn’t want to be associated with Donald Trump for that exact reason. The MAGA slogan doesn’t hold the same weight it did in 2016 and the former president’s new line of “Make American Great and Glorious Again” (MAGAGA-LOL) doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue in the same way. New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu thinks Donald Trump’s ego is getting in the way.

“He’s doing it from a place of defensiveness, of his own self-opportunity and weakness,” Sununu remarked to The Washington Post. “So he’s announcing he’s going to run for president at a low point in his political career. I don’t know how that’s going to work out, man.” Donald Trump might be his own worst enemy.

