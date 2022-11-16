Brad Pitt Cozied Up With a New Woman Who Used to Be Married to This Vampire Diaries Actor

Brad Pitt has been heavy on the dating scene in the last year, including a recent rumor that he was causally getting to know Emily Ratajkowski. The 58-year-old actor now appears to have a new woman in life and someone who might be familiar to The Vampire Diaries fans because she used to be married to Paul Wesley.

Pitt was spotted with Ines de Ramon, 29, at a Bono concert in Los Angeles on Sunday night. (See the photos HERE.) The couple not only were together, but they looked very comfortable with each other — maybe this dating situation is not as new as some people think. The Oscar winner kept it casual in light-wash jeans, a white T-shirt, a gray jacket, and a brown hat to complete the look. De Ramon dressed in chic black leather pants paired with a white T-shirt and black plaid jacket. She added a pop of color with a neon yellow Fendi bag and kept her long hair in soft waves.

Paul Wesley and Ines de Ramon attend the Mercy For Animals 20th Anniversary Gala at The Shrine Auditorium on September 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images.

The duo cozied up to each other as Pitt grabbed her shoulders and brought her closer for a hug — a rare sight of PDA from him. They chatted with other A-list stars during the concert, including Sean Penn, Cindy Crawford, and Rande Gerber. A Daily Mail source also revealed that de Ramon, who is a vice president at Anita Ko Jewelry, is also working with Pitt on an unnamed project.

De Ramon and Wesley announced in September that they split up in the spring after three years of marriage. They had been low-key about their wedding and their relationship while they were together. Pitt is divorced from Angelina Jolie, but there are numerous legal cases between them, including a child custody case and issues surrounding their winery, Miraval.

