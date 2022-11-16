Lourdes Leon Channels Her Mother Madonna’s Daring Style in This Hypnotic Catsuit at the Mugler Exhibition

Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon is not only following in her mom’s footsteps career-wise, but she’s showing she’s just as daring when it comes to red carpet fashion.

On Nov 15, Leon captivated fans when she stepped out in this mesmerizing catsuit at Thierry Mugler: Couturissime opening night at the Brooklyn Museum, an exhibit to honor the late designer. While Leon has been making a name for herself in both the modeling and music industries, we can’t help but think that her mama Madonna would approve of this hypnotic ensemble.

See the photos below:

Leon arrived in an all-black catsuit that left little to the imagination, accentuating her natural curves and edgy tattoos. The catsuit starts with a typical black bra, leading down to a string of black stripes of various thicknesses, leading down her long legs and her strappy, matching stilettos. The SAVAGE x FENTY model paired her showstopping, sheer look with a chunky cross that nearly touched the top of her low-cut catsuit.

As for her makeup, she went with her usual dreamy, sultry look of a dark smokey eye with white gold glitter, and a thick cat eye. She had a natural dewy base look, accenting her glossy pink pout. And as for her hair, she kept it simple, with her shiny dark hair straightened throughout.

Leon has been killing it with her red carpet-fashion, truly channeling her mother's headline-making ensembles in every look. Along with that, she's set on making her mark in the entertainment industry, pushing the envelope and making a name for herself in her own way.

In a previous interview with Debi Mazar per Interview Magazine, Leon talked about her future, saying she doesn’t have “specific goals,” and that she loves experimenting with every entertainment avenue she loves.

She said, “I don’t have a specific goal. I probably should. Financially, modeling is a smart decision. I enjoy being very hands on with the campaigns I do, so that I’m not just modeling, per se. I dance, I have a very specific sense of style, and I’m interested in aesthetics, so I like to incorporate all those parts of myself into my projects. I don’t know how I feel about acting yet. I think it’s about finding a role that wouldn’t be too far off from who I am already… As for music, I can sing. I just don’t care about it. Maybe it’s too close to home.”

