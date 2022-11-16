Shania Twain’s Reason for Doing a Nude Photo Shoot for Her Latest Album Cover Will Have You Cheering

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Shania Twain is back with new music and a racy photo shoot for her album, Queen of Me, but she has a good reason for deciding to pose in the nude this time around. It wasn’t to get a reaction from her fans, it was about doing something empowering for herself.

At 57, she decided the time to do it was now because she avoided anything too suggestive when she was younger and less secure in herself. Telling TalkShopLive that her album is about “self-empowerment” because Twain finally believes in the inner strength she possesses. “I’m going to feel and show that I feel comfortable in my own skin,” she said. “Queen of Me is all about being the boss of myself. And taking responsibility for what I put out there, what I project,” she explained. “And my truth, as I get older, which I wish I had this truth when I was younger, is just to feel more — less apologetic for how I am, how I look, less affected by other people’s criticism.”

Twain has shared images from the shoot on her Instagram page and it’s evident she feels owning her power. (See the photos HERE.) It’s also why she specifically chose Queen of Me as her album title. “Over the years other artists or journalists have used the word ‘Queen,’” she shared. “Coming into my own skin so much more with age, and I really like it. Feeling more ownership of my own self-worth, [and] self-empowerment. So I thought, if I’m [the] queen of anything, I’m ‘Queen of Me.’”

The crossover country star is proud of herself for coming so far and being able to be authentically Shania Twain. She’s doing what makes her happy and other people’s opinions are just noise in the background — yes, Queen!

