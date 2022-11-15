Tom Brady Made a Subtle Social Media Move Amid Rumors of Ex Gisele Bündchen’s New Dating Life

Tom Brady’s divorce from Gisele Bündchen isn’t even a month old yet, but he’s made a move signaling that he’s looking ahead to the future. Many fans probably didn’t notice the difference on his Twitter account, but his supermodel ex no longer has a presence on his page.

The header photo on the social media platform used to showcase a family photo that included Bündchen, their two kids Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, along with his son Jack, 15, from his relationship with Bridget Moynahan. (See the original photo HERE.) The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback updated it to a snapshot of himself playing with the team in Munich, Germany.

Gisele Bündchen just nabbed this gorgeous seaside home, and it seems to be everything anyone could want: including being across from her ex-husband Tom Brady. See the details and photos here! https://t.co/d5kJh3Ytnf — SheKnows (@SheKnows) November 12, 2022

The photo refresh comes on the heels of Bündchen reportedly going out on a date with jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente. The duo was spotted in Costa Rica with both of her kids, even though he lives in Miami. While sources on her side claim they are just friends, Brady’s friends are questioning the timing of the divorce and the dating situation, especially since the 42-year-old model worked with the fitness coach on a shoot about a year ago. “It always seemed weird she just one day abruptly ended the marriage,” a source told TMZ.

It could be a curious development in the ongoing Brady-Bündchen divorce and maybe it’s why she felt done with the marriage. She gave Brady a ton of chances and never felt that he followed through. However, the athlete is now doing his best to let everyone know he’s moving forward while Bündchen is ready for her next chapter.

