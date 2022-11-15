Ivana Trump’s Ultra-Opulent Townhouse Featuring a Leopard Print Living Room & Pink Marble Bathtub Is Selling for $26.5 Million

The late Ivana Trump was known for her opulent taste and her New York City townhouse was no exception. In the aftermath of her death, the estate has put her 8,725-square-foot residence in a coveted Manhattan neighborhood up for sale for $26.5 million.

Real estate has always been at a premium in NYC, but the new owner will still have to do some major renovations to the home despite the elite selling price. (See the photos HERE.) The beneficiaries of the sale are none other than her three children, Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Eric Trump. She bought it in 1992 after her divorce from Donald Trump, and it is where her kids spent their teen years before they headed off to college as she did most of the child-rearing.

Ivana Trump’s Manhattan townhouse. ZapatA/MEGA.

Ivana clearly loved pink, specifically the shade of salmon pink that permeates through much of the house. It’s seen in a guest bedroom and the very opulent bathroom, where the color is everywhere from the sink, the tub, and even the marble floor. If that isn’t your design aesthetic, then perhaps we could interest you in the leopard-print living room where the animal patterns create a dizzying array of fabrics. Surprisingly, Ivana’s primary bedroom actually has a calm, serene vibe of soft pastels that defy all the over-the-top themes for the other rooms in the residence.

“My mom absolutely loved that house,” Eric told The Wall Street Journal while emphasizing that the property “embodied Ivana Trump.” We are pretty sure the new owner will want to have their own spin on the decor, but getting a behind-the-scenes look at the place Ivana called home is a reminder that she was one of a kind.

