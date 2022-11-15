Elizabeth Hurley Is the Definition of Fierce Confidence While Rocking This Tiny Baby Blue Bikini

Elizabeth Hurley is back in comfort zone — yep, back in another gorgeous bikini from her Elizabeth Hurley Beach collection. The 57-year-old actress loves to enjoy a day in the sun and share her fun escapades with her followers.

Wearing a stunning turquoise bikini with gold hardware, Hurley looked sun-kissed and relaxed as she vamped in front of a mirror in her bathroom. She swayed and struck a pose while Sade’s sultry song, “Kiss of Life,” played over the video. She accessorized her tropical vibes with a pair of sunglasses with blue frames and soft, beachy waves in her hair. She captioned the video, “Back in a bikini.”

Hurley can also be seen in a swimsuit in her new film, Christmas in Paradise, a follow-up to last year’s successful, Father Christmas is Back. We can’t think of anyone who would enjoy a beach holiday more than Hurley, especially since she shared a lot of her day-off snapshots from the Caribbean shoot last year.

As a small-business owner, who passionately loves the items that she sells, Hurley has made sure that her collection appeals to women on many different levels. “I decided to venture into beachwear not only because I’ve always been obsessed with vacation clothes, but also because it’s an area where women, regardless of shape or size, can either look amazing or really get it wrong,” she explained on her website. “I wanted to develop resort collections which make women feel fabulous at any age.” Hurley is proof that a sunny day on the beach is good for the soul.

