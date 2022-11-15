Kate Hudson & Goldie Hawn Prove Amazing Fashion Sense Runs in the Family With These Stunningly Chic Looks at Glass Onion Premiere

Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn dazzled together on the red carpet at the premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in Los Angeles on Monday night. The mother-daughter duo showed up in the perfect amount of sparkles to shine in the spotlight.

The 43-year-old actress wore a form-fitting Elie Saab Fall 2022 Couture nude gown that had sequins cascading down the fabric to the long sleeves that trailed behind her. She let the dress be the show-stopping piece from her ensemble and kept her hair simple in a slicked-back bun.

Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson at the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in Los Angeles. Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA.

Hawn kept up her end of the shimmer with a black pantsuit with a silk blouse underneath. The long black jacket had crystals embroidered on the fabric and her silver boots added a next-level touch. The 76-year-old Oscar winner added a bronze shimmer to her makeup and accessorized with a small diamond necklace. It truly was a family affair from their outfits to the cute stage-mom support from Hawn.

While Hudson is holding her own in her successful career, she was recently asked if she tried to follow he exact same path as her mom in Hollywood. She had quite a refreshing response for someone who grew up with a famous parent. “There’s no emulating mama’s career,” she gushed to E! News “She’s an original. She’s an icon. It’s a different generation.” That’s the perfect answer as to why both women are succeeding on their own merits. However, there is one blueprint Hudson is happy to follow — her job as a mom. “I do really like to emulate the things she brought to her career and to us as kids, and how she balanced that out,” she summed up. “I think that’s important.”

