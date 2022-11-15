Kris Jenner’s First Vogue Cover is Fierce, Dramatic & Gives the Kardashians a Run For Their Money

Without looking much into it, it’s safe to assume that all the Kardashian-Jenners have graced the cover of Vogue at least once. Their unprecedented fame and their status as an ever-so-fashionable family certainly gives that impression. For ultimate momager Kris Jenner, however, that wasn’t the case – until today.

Revealed on Nov 15, Jenner is seen gracing the cover of Vogue Czechoslovakia’s December 2022 Leaders issue. The black-and-white shot features Jenner in a classic black turtleneck and chunky jewelry. With one hand on her hip and another on the back of her head, Jenner’s rocking the pose (and a Tyra Banks-worthy smize).

Sharing the cover and other pics of the shoot on Instagram, Jenner thanked the magazine for the invitation. “It is such an honor to be on the December cover of Vogue CS Leaders Issue!” Jenner wrote in the caption. “Thank you to the entire @vogueczechoslovakia team, editor in chief @andreabehounkova, the @morellibrothers, and my amazing glam team @etienneortega and @leajourno. #VogueCS“

“wow wow 🔥,” Kylie Jenner commented on the gallery.

If you’re a fan of the cover, the other pics of the shoot will definitely blow your socks off. In one photo, Jenner embodies The Devil Wears Prada’s Miranda Priestley wearing a long cape, sheer gloves, pointed shoes and sunglasses. The attitude in this picture is true perfection!

In two other shots from the gallery, Jenner is seen wearing a dramatic octopus-style gown by Bad Binch Tong Tong, Page Six reported. The showstopping almost Ursula-like piece was previously worn by Lizzo in Vanity Fair’s November issue. Jenner looks cool and powerful with the extra sets of legs. Related story Kim Kardashian Channeled Her Inner Elle Woods in This Curve-Hugging Baby Pink Gown at the Baby2Baby Gala

Though this is Jenner’s first cover, her kids are no stranger to the fashion world honor. Kendall Jenner, who’s been a professional model since she was 14 years old, has fronted 13 international editions. Kim Kardashian is not far behind with 10 covers. Sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie have also graced covers in the past, but their sister Khloé Kardashian has yet to pop her Vogue cherry. We’re sure it’ll happen soon, Khloé!

Before you go, click here to see actresses over 50 who are more successful now than ever.

