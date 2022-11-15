Rumer & Scout Willis’ Rare & Impromptu Photoshoot Reminds Fans How Strong Their Sisterly Bond Is

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s two eldest daughters Rumer Willis and Scout Willis lit up our Instagram timelines with a rare and loving photoshoot. On Nov 14, Scout uploaded a series of photos of her and her older sister Rumer with the caption, “Afraid you won’t get what you want this holiday season? Never underestimate the power of a “to me- from me” gift. Rumer and I shared our favorite gift to self ideas live with @freepeople. Link in my stories #freepeoplepartner.”

In the photos, we see Scout and Rumer looking so chic, with Scout in a yellow and white winter ensemble and Rumer rocking an all-black one. In the second photo, we see them posing with peace signs up, perfectly Sympatico, followed by another snapshot of them posing with their arms up.

As Scout said in the caption, their holiday gift guide for Free People can be found in her Instagram story. Now, you can dress like these two fashionable, multi-faceted stars, from long dresses to colorful leggings.

Rumer, 34, is the eldest of Bruce’s daughters. He has two more children with with ex-wife Moore: Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 28. Along with that, Bruce and his wife Emma Heming have two daughters named Mabel Ray, 10, and Evelyn Penn, 7.

In a previous interview with CUUP, Rumer talked about her love for all of her sisters and their tight-knit bond, saying, “I have four sisters. Two of them are very young… I feel so grateful to have a support system of women I can share anything with. I can talk to them about sexuality, body image, the weird rash on my back, or the comparisons I shouldn’t be making between my body and theirs.”

She added: “We may be related, but we all look so different and have such varied body shapes. We have all compared ourselves to one another at some point, as sisters do, but we try to see these differences as a reminder to celebrate our own uniqueness…we especially try to instill early and lasting messages of self-love in the two youngest. It’s amazing how much self-acceptance we have as children before all those outside standards seep in.”

Related story Reddit Rallies Around This College Student Who Refuses to Skip Class to Watch His 7 Younger Siblings

Before you go, click here to see celebrity kids who are all grown up.

