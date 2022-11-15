Donald Trump’s Expected Run for President Has Reportedly Caused ‘Extra Behind-the-Scenes Tension’ in the Family

The news that Ivanka Trump cropped Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle out of a photo may have seemed like silly news, but there is apparently a family feud brewing over Donald Trump’s run for president that has everyone taking sides. The couple, along with Eric and Lara Trump, are fully onboard the MAGA train, so there is a bit of drama surrounding those who are opting out of the campaign this time around.

The former president reportedly spent a good chunk of daughter Tiffany Trump’s wedding trying to convince Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner to join him at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday night for his big announcement, according to the New York Post. He reportedly wasn’t very successful and “so far she’s resisting his entreaties and holding firm, as is Jared,” an insider shared. “They both feel they got burned in Washington and don’t want to go back and expose themselves and their children to another bitter campaign.”

Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, reportedly have tension with one another. https://t.co/w7s8XwZ4C2 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) November 14, 2022

The “extra behind-the-scenes tension” may be why Ivanka, and Guilfoyle don’t seem to be enjoying each other’s company. The former FOX News anchor is a willing participant in the Trump campaign, even though she’s gotten a lukewarm reception from her future father-in-law. With two camps dividing the family, it’s very clear that Donald Trump’s political ambitions are more important to one side than the other.

With his two adult sons expected to be onstage with their dad on Tuesday, it will be fascinating to see if his pleas were heard by Ivanka and Kushner. (Tiffany and her husband Michael Boulos are on their honeymoon and “excused” from the event.) It sounds like the lines are already drawn in the sand, and only half of the Trump family is in for another battle for the White House.

