Dean McDermott Gives a Major Relationship Status Update About His Marriage to Tori Spelling

The last couple of years have been rocky for Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott. There have been divorce rumors floating around, but the couple kept that information to themselves — and now, McDermott is giving an update that seems positive.

Even though he didn’t come out directly say that he and Spelling have reconciled, the 55-year-old actor told The U.S. Sun that “everything is amazing” and then doubled down with “everything’s great.” He continued, “We’re having a lot of fun. We’re loving the cold weather and then getting ready for the craziness of Thanksgiving and Christmas… I’m excited.” It does sound a bit vague since it doesn’t exactly address their marital status or the possibility that they’ve reconciled.

However, he did joke in the interview, “I’m sorry I’m off the market, ladies. I’m so sorry.” We will take that as another positive sign that he and Spelling are working on their marriage behind the scenes. After making so many aspects of their personal lives very public, it’s probably better that they keep some details private now that their five kids, Liam, 15, Stella, 14, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 5, are older.

Spelling and McDermott have been spotted recently with their kids at public events, including Universal Studio Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights. They were also seen having lunch alone over the summer, so there is either amicable co-parenting going on or the marriage is on the mend. Both situations are positive ones, so their new quiet PR strategy is probably helping them succeed.

