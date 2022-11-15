Jennifer Garner Wowed Fans With a Gorgeous, Unexpected Haircut — & She Used These Hydrating Products Starting at $20

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.
Jennifer Garner is known for many things — her acting talents, adorably fun Instagram posts, iconic movies and that signature brunette hairstyle. But now, she’s changing things up with a hairdo we’re immediately obsessed with!
On Nov 14, Garner shared a showstopping video of herself with a fresh new hairdo of a blonde-highlighted bob and the products that she uses to achieve her stunning ‘do. She uploaded the video with the caption, “Short hair, don’t care! 💁🏻♀️ To bring shorter hair to life: 1) @virtuelabs 6-in-1 Styler 2) Texturizing Spray. It’s a dry shampoo and a hairspray in one! 3) Healing Oil. Easy. Peasy.”
In the video, we see Garner looking radiant as she shows off her blonde-highlighted bob haircut, and we can’t stop staring at this cool new do! Throughout the video, she shows off which products she swears by to achieve those luscious, textured locks: all of which are from the celebrity-loved Virtue line.
So while we applaud her fierce new look, let’s also check out the beloved (and majorly discounted) products she used in the now-viral video:
Virtue 6-In-1 Styler — $20.40, originally $34.00
She starts off by using this six-in-one styler to help her get that naturally shiny, textured curl throughout, along with tidying up any frizz, dryness, and lack of control in her hair. For a very limited time, it’s only $20 at Ulta!
Virtue Texturizing Spray — $28.50, originally $28.00 with code JOLLY25
Garner then adds a touch of this texturizing spray that has keratin and UV protection, making it a must for all hair types needing a bit of love for their locks.
Virtue Healing Oil — $33.00, originally $44.00 with code JOLLY25
It’s no secret that Garner adores this hair oil for “working miracles” on damaged hair, giving it that extra hydration and protection.
Before you go, check out our top foolproof holiday gifts for absolutely everyone on your list:
Leave a Comment