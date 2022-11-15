Candace Cameron Bure is Getting Called Out For Her Recent Statement on Marriage

Once again, Full House alum Candace Cameron Bure has found herself in another controversy based on her beliefs. No, it’s not a controversy stemming from her beliefs around the handling COVID-19; it’s about the career path she’s chosen and why.

As many people know, Bure left the Hallmark Channel in April of this year after working with them for over a decade. Now we officially know why.

In a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, Bure explained her choice to work with a new network called Great American Family (GAF), rather than Hallmark. She said, “I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core.”

To make things even messier, the former Hallmark Channel CEO, who now runs GAF, Bill Abbott made his own statement about featuring same-sex couples on the channel, per PEOPLE. “It’s certainly the year 2022, so we’re aware of the trends. There’s no whiteboard that says, ‘Yes, this’ or ‘No, we’ll never go here.’”

Bure’s comment caused backlash on Twitter. One user wrote, “I’m sorry I thought traditional Family meant people who love each other and their kids but her definition sounds more discriminatory.” Another called Bure “a homophobic bigot.”

And one Twitter user added, "Bye from Hallmark @candacecbure . We don't miss you!! Hang with your bigoted brigade over at that other channel no one has heard of."

One Tree Hill alum Hilarie Burton Morgan added her own voice to the dialogue. Morgan tweeted in response, “Bigot. I don’t remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy. But sure. Make your money, honey. You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank.”

She also called out Abbott, saying, “Now they’re just openly admitting their bigotry. I called this shit out years ago when Abbott was at Hallmark. Glad they dumped him. Being LGBTQ isn’t a ‘trend.’ That guy and his network are disgusting. You too Candy. There is nothing untraditional about same-sex couples.”

Hallmark is making history next month with the release of its first ever film to feature a same-sex couple as central characters. Titled The Holiday Sitter, the upcoming flick stars Jonathan Bennett and George Krissa and will be released on Dec. 11.

“Getting to bring this crazy love story to @hallmarkchannel and not only star in a dream role but get to Executive Produce and help create this world has been such an honor,” Bennett shared on his Instagram. “The world isn’t ready for this FULL OUT comedy at Hallmark! Buckle up it’s a wild ride filled with so much heart!”

