King Charles III Rang in His 74th Birthday With This Serene & Enchanting New Portrait

Happy birthday wishes are in order for King Charles III! The United Kingdom’s newest monarch celebrated his 74th birthday (and his first as King) this week, ringing in the big day on Nov 14.

Celebrating the special occasion, the royal family shared a new portrait of Charles on Instagram, one with a rare enchanting and serene vibe, different than the otherwise classic serious portraits. In the picture, Charles is seen leaning on an ancient oak tree at Windsor Great Park.

Speaking of, the new age brought the monarch a new title: Park Ranger. In the new role, which can be traced back to 1559, Charles will oversee day-to-day management of the park, one of the country’s oldest landed estates, Washington Post reported. Charles’ father, Prince Phillip, or the Duke of Edinburgh, was also a park ranger first appointed 70 years ago in 1952.

“His Royal Highness took an active role in overseeing developments, such as the reintroduction of 🦌 Red Deer into the Deer Park in 1979 and the development of 🏠 The Savill Garden Visitor Centre and ⛲ Virginia Water Pavilion,” the caption stated of Philip’s many contributions to the park.

Also for Charles’ birthday, the Changing the Guard Ceremony included the celebratory twist on playing “Happy Birthday” for the King. Sweet and impressive, the video is a must-see!

Charles’ new portrait, beyond the beauty of it, also suggests something close to the monarch’s heart: the importance of climate change. For many decades now, Charles has been outspoken about his efforts to preserve nature, adopt renewable energy, organic farming and increase sustainability.

According to Wired, the monarch’s activism isn’t just for show either. Among his many efforts, Charles skips eating meat a few days a week, drives a car that runs on surplus wine and excess cheese whey and has his residence at the Clarence House decked out in solar panels. Modern and eco-conscious, we love to see it!

Knowing his passion for nature, it’s great to see he’s been appointed to a role that suits him so well. We hope to continue to see a more eco-forward future thanks to the new sovereign!

