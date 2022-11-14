Jennifer Connelly’s Super Rare Red Carpet Appearance Reminds Everyone She’s a Fashion Chameleon

No matter the occasion, Jennifer Connelly always comes to wow with an unexpected, show-stopping look. On Nov 11, it was no different when Connelly attended a special CAA screening in support of Paramount Picture’s Top Gun: Maverick. Truly, she was looking as chic as ever. Held at the Whitby Hotel Theater in New York, no one could take their eyes off of the Labyrinth star and her daring, edgy look. See the photos below:

At the event, Connelly wowed in a monochromatic ensemble of tailored black slacks and a knitted, beaded black and white, ruffled top that accentuated her toned arms. As for her accessories, she had a black and white, sparkling checkered pair of straps attached to her top, chunky gold jewelry, and Louis Vuitton Matchmake pumps.

As for her hair, she rocked her iconic bob with her hair in shiny waves all over. For her makeup, she kept her face on the more natural side with a cool-toned pink blush and a foundation with a dewy finish. As for her eyes, she kept her bold brows intact, perfectly shaping her face, and rocked a mauve and pink smokey eye that brought out her green eyes.

Despite being an A-lister for decades, Connelly keeps her life quite private. But in a previous interview with Marie Claire, she talked about a few of her favorite things. From vodka to home life, she even revealed her favorite fashion piece: a little black dress. “You can just fold it up and throw it in your bag. It always works,” she said.

