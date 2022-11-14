Bob Saget’s Daughter Aubrey Celebrates Her Bittersweet Wedding 10 Months After His Shocking Death

It’s been 10 months since comedian Bob Saget passed away in his Orlando, Florida hotel room after suffering from head trauma. His family has publicly shared their grief for the beloved actor, and there were probably many tears and laughs seen at his 35-year-old daughter Aubrey’s wedding this past weekend.

Aubrey married Andy Kabel in Tulum, Mexico, and it was Bob’s widow, Kelly Rizzo, who shared a few loving snapshots on her Instagram Story celebrating the bride. The food influencer posted a sweet photo with Aubrey at her reception — it’s easy to see the women are still close as they leaned in together for the snapshot. “I love you so very much @aubreysaget,” wrote Rizzo.

Kelly Rizzo and Aubrey Saget. Kelly Rizzo/Instagram.

Bob was also on everyone’s mind as his widow enjoyed a celebratory cigar with some of his friends. She added, “Saluting Bob with his favorite things… A good cigar.” Rizzo hasn’t held back about how much her late husband meant to her and why she misses him because it is a way to keep his legacy going. “I felt safer with Bob in the world, ’cause he just took care of everybody so much. He was such a protector and a caretaker,” she gushed to Entertainment Tonight. “He just made you feel so safe. He handled everything. He took care of everything.”

Kelly Rizzo and friends at Aubrey Saget’s wedding. Kelly Rizzo/Instagram.

The tight Saget unit of the Full House star shows how much unified his blended family was. It’s lovely to see that they were all there together to celebrate such a big milestone — and Bob was certainly there in spirit.

