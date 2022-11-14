Michelle Obama Made a Rare Comment About Sasha & Malia’s Dating Lives

Michelle Obama is no stranger to keeping things real. During this past Sunday’s special 20/20 interview with Robin Roberts, Michelle talked about her upcoming book The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, set to be released on Nov 15. Along with the book, they talked about how the mom of two really feels about her grown-up daughters Malia and Sasha having serious relationships. Don’t worry, there are no bad vibes here because Michelle thinks her daughters going out in the dating world is “wonderful.”

But she said she wants them to remember a very important thing while they date, saying, “I want them to know what they want and who they are in a relationship. And that takes trying on some people.”

Now, as many have been wondering: how’s Papa Obama dealing with this? According to Michelle, he’s doing pretty well with it all! She said, “Look, they are 24 and 21. They were in high school. They went to prom. They’ve lived life. And he’s learned how to be a concerned Black father, but not crazy.”

For those who don’t know, their eldest daughter Malia was previously in a long-term relationship with her Harvard University classmate Rory Farquharson. As for Sasha, while she’s mainly been focused on college, she was linked to former student-athlete Clifton Powell Jr earlier this year.

Michelle and Barack married in 1992 in a gorgeous private ceremony, soon undergoing in vitro-fertilization (IVF) to conceive their daughters Malia, 23, and Natasha “Sasha,” 21.

The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times by Michelle Obama

Obama’s new book The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times is set to be released on Nov. 15, 2022, following her bestselling memoir Becoming. The former First Lady shares more inspiring tales of how she stays hopeful, balanced, and confident in a harsh world. She gives her readers an open dialogue on creating a healthy environment for themselves, asking questions like “How can we discover strength and community inside our differences?” and “What tools do we use to address feelings of self-doubt or helplessness?”

