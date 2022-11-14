Ivanka Trump Might Have Revealed a Family Feud After She Cropped Out One Woman From Tiffany’s Wedding Photos

Is there a Trump family feud brewing that the public didn’t know about? After Tiffany Trump released snapshots from her Saturday wedding to Michael Boulos, eagle-eyed fans noticed that there was someone missing from the Trump women’s photo. Ivanka Trump cropped out Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle from the image.

The original photo had Eric Trump’s wife Lara, Tiffany’s mom Marla Maples, stepmother Melania Trump, Ivanka, and then Guilfoyle all surrounding the beautiful bride. When the image was posted on Ivanka’s Instagram feed, Guilfoyle was noticeably absent as the picture was zoomed in to exclude her. (See the photos HERE.) Donald Trump’s favorite child might have caught wind that everyone noticed the slightly petty Instagram post, so Ivanka added the full image to her Story (which we know disappears in 24 hours).

So is there a rift between the two women or did Ivanka just not like the dramatic black ensemble Guilfoyle chose when the rest of the Trump women wore a soft pastel palette? It doesn’t seem to be a one-sided falling-out, though. Guilfoyle didn’t include one photo of Ivanka from Tiffany’s bridal shower two weekends ago. Hmmm, maybe there is something more to this than just a social media oversight.

With Donald Trump most likely announcing his 2024 presidential campaign on Tuesday, Nov. 15, Guilfoyle will be on the MAGA train. She and Donald Jr. have stayed by the former president’s side as he tries to make a political comeback. Ivanka has reportedly decided to opt out of her dad’s faltering GOP presence, instead focusing on her life in Miami. It also may be one way to avoid any Guilfoyle encounters since it seems like there’s no love lost between them — at least on social media.

