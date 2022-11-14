Leonardo DiCaprio’s 48th Birthday Party Invitation List May Give a Clue About His Dating Situation With Gigi Hadid

Leonardo DiCaprio had a big blowout for his 48th birthday on Friday night with a guest list that might rival some award-show night parties. From Bradley Cooper to Kate Hudson, they were all there to honor the Oscar winner in Beverly Hills. However, one notable name was missing: Gigi Hadid.

The couple has reportedly been an item after his split from girlfriend of four years, Camila Morrone, 25. DiCaprio and Hadid have been seen together in New York City all fall, including Halloween weekend on a party bus with Irina Shayk and Hadid’s younger sister, Bella. Yet the mystery surrounding their romance continues because they are keeping it under the radar as much as possible.

Dane Cook, Leonardo DiCaprio, and more celebrity men who are known to date women much younger than themselves. https://t.co/kQAkZHXsX0 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) November 11, 2022

Sources, who have been talking to the press about their relationship, have noted that the dynamic duo is “taking it slow” because Hadid has her two-year-old daughter, Khai, from her relationship with Zayn Malik, to think about. Her priority is being a mom and DiCaprio “is not someone who is in-and-out of relationships — he doesn’t jump around hooking up,” according to a Page Six source.

Since this low-key romance is a bi-coastal one with Hadid living in New York City and DiCaprio spending most of his time in LA, it’s quite possible that the 27-year-old model’s schedule didn’t allow her to attend the party on the opposite coast. Or things may be more casual than everyone in the press is making it out to be. For now, DiCaprio and Hadid are going to keep everyone guessing.

