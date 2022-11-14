Zooey Deschanel & Jonathan Scott Prove They’re an IRL Fairytale With This Super-Sweet & Rare PDA Moment

All eyes were already on Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott at this year’s Baby2Baby gala, but this video proves they definitely stole the show. On Nov 12, a bunch of A-list stars came to show their support for the 11th annual Baby2Baby gala, including lovebirds Deschanel and Scott.

The following day, on Nov 13, the New Girl alum shared a video of the two in front of a floral, enchanting backdrop at the gala, with the caption, “Such an incredible night at the @Baby2baby Gala! Please join me in supporting my favorite nonprofit doing such important work for children across the country. Just $10 provides 100 diapers. Donate in the link below.”

In the video, we see Deschanel dancing around in her fiery red, draped vintage Nina Ricci gown that she got from vintage expert Cherie Balch. Scott looks just as enchanted with her as we do, as she twirls around, showing off her Kallatti earrings and Le Vian rings. They look like an old Hollywood couple as they hold each other, giving a big smooch that knocks everyone’s sock off!

As we said, these two were part of the many who came to show their support for the nonprofit’s cause of helping children in poverty, along with honoring Kim Kardashian with the Giving Tree award.

Scott and Deschanel met back in Aug. 2019 after filming an episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series and started dating the following year in 2020. Since then, they’ve been traveling the world, gushing about each other in interviews, and renovating their dream home together for their blended family.