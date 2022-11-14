Helena Christensen Reminds Us She’s the Queen of Flawless Fashion in Sassy Black Mini Dress & Thigh-High Boots

Helena Christensen gave her Instagram followers an inside look at how her glam squad gets her ready for a night on the red carpet. She went from a natural makeup-free face to full-on sophistication to match her chic black ensemble.

The 53-year-old supermodel has a signature style when it comes to fancy fashion — she keeps it simple with one major conversation piece in each outfit. This time around, she let her boots do the talking. Wearing a stunning black mini dress by Isabel Marant, Christensen let her thigh-high boots pull the focus to flaunt her toned legs. The dress elegantly draped over her fit physique, and she pulled her hair back to show off the turtleneck collar on the dress.

She didn’t get too fussy with accessories either, deciding on a small black clutch and chandelier earrings to add a touch of sparkle. Her makeup featured a beautiful smoky eye that make her green eyes pop and a blush pink lip to tie it all together. By the end of the night, her updo was down and Christensen sported a fabulously mussed-up look — the event must have been a blast.

Her followers loved the carousel of snapshots, praising her in the comments. One user wrote, “Beautiful. I love your new hairstyle.” Another added, “Spectacular, the dress, the boots, the bag, and you.” And of course, one fan got a response from the supermodel after they asked, “Are these photos from 20 years ago?” Christensen chimed in, “20 hours.” Yes, she’s that fabulous at 53.

