Pete Davidson is Reportedly Dating This Newly-Single Supermodel & It Definitely Tracks

Who had their bets on this new couple? After much speculation about who Hollywood man-about-town Pete Davidson would be dating next after his split from Kim Kardashian, the former Saturday Night Live star was allegedly spotted on a date with none other than newly-single model Emily Ratajkowski.

The claims went viral after Deuxmoi, a celebrity gossip account on Instagram, shared an Instagram Story of someone who spotted the two together. “EMRATA AND PETE DAVIDSON ON A DATE TOGETHER HOLDING HANDS AND ALLLL” the Deuxmoi follower claimed, adding, “his hands were alllll over her and they’re clearly hooking up.” Though we need to take the accuracy of the sighting with a grain of salt, Emrata and Davidson as a couple definitely makes sense.

He’s ended up in relationships with some of the biggest names in Hollywood, like Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale and Kim Kardashian, and stunningly beautiful and newly-single Ratajkowski is no different.

As for the two’s dating history, Ratajkowski filed for divorce from ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in July 2022 after he allegedly cheated on her multiple times. The two had been married since 2018 and share their two-year-old son named Sylvester Apollo Bear.

Prior to the Davidson sighting, Ratajkowski was rumored to be dating Hollywood A-lister Brad Pitt. “Brad and Emily have spent time together, but it’s very casual. They’re friends,” an insider told Entertainment Tonight in October. With both of them having a lot going on behind the scenes, “neither are looking for anything serious right now.”

Davidson, on the other hand, split with ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian in August 2022. Though recent rumors speculated that the two were rekindling their romance, a source told TMZ that the former couple has "moved on" and "are not still in communication."

Looks like the two are not only available, but potentially looking for love. We’re wishing the best of these two (and for another date spotting sometime soon)!

