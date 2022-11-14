Tom Brady Had a Telling Answer When Asked If He Regrets Un-Retiring From Football

Even though his decision to “un-retire” might’ve been the last strand leading to his divorce with Gisele Bündchen, NFL quarterback Tom Brady does not appear to regret making the decision.

Talking to reporters on Friday, Nov 11, Brady responded quickly to a reporter who asked if he has any regrets over his retirement to un-retirement journey, ESPN reported. “Zero, no. Definitely not,” the dad of three said.

He continued, “I returned because I felt like I wanted to compete and I spoke to the team about it and they were excited to have me back. I don’t really regret those types of things – I think when I commit to it, I mean it and I do my best and try to give everything I can to this particular opportunity.”

Brady’s bold answer comes a day before his ex-wife was seen on a possible date in Costa Rica. Safe to say neither of them regret their decisions!

On Saturday, Nov 12, Bündchen was seen out and about with a new man, Brazilian jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, Page Six reported. Valente and Bündchen grabbed a bite to eat at a restaurant named Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas with the model’s two kids Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9.

Back in Oct 28, Bündchen and Brady announced their divorce. "With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce," the supermodel wrote on Instagram. "My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve."

Bündchen went on to note that “the decision to end a marriage is never easy” and they had “grown apart.” She added that she was “blessed for the time [they] had together and only wish the best for Tom always.” To whoever was still shipping the former couple, here’s your time to move on just like they did!

