Paris Jackson Defies Gender Norms in This Rare & Glowing No-Makeup Selfie

Paris Jackson’s rare, bare-faced selfie is reminding everyone that she looks radiant in every setting, from the red carpet to her own bedroom. On Nov 13, Jackson made everyone stop in their tracks with this super-rare, radiant no-makeup selfie to her Instagram story.

Paris Jackson’s Instagram story.

In the photo, we see Jackson’s naturally curly locks surrounding her stunning bare face. She’s holding her face with her hand, giving fans a few of her intricate hand tattoos like the star, a wolf, and a pentacle on her thumb. Along with that, we see her defy gender norms and proudly show off her unshaven armpits. Jackson has spoken numerous times about the fact that she views not shaving her armpits as empowering (and we all remember her gorgeous, showstopping intricate Christian Dior slip dress at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards!)

Once again, Jackson reminds us that she’s all about showing her true self and feeling empowered, all with one radiant selfie!

Back in 2017, Jackson arrived at People’s “Ones to Watch” event with no makeup on, solidifying her place as an empowering icon. That same year, she did an interview with i-D, where she said she wants people to feel comfortable in their own skin. She said it was “a big reason” she wanted to “change this fashion/beauty stigma.”

She added, “I’m not symmetrical, I’m not a size zero, I eat hella burgers and endless amounts of pizza. I can’t fit into a runway sample size of designer clothes, I have scars and stretch marks and acne and I have cellulite. I’m human. Not a dress-up doll. The idea that we all have to fit one idea of beauty is outrageous and ridiculous because ‘perfection’ is just an opinion.”