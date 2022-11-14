Kate Middleton has always been a style icon. From monochromatic looks to unexpected fashion moments, the royal has always showed off her love for clothing and accessories. And, as many fashion-lovers know, what you wear can often hold significance and that’s exactly what the Princess of Wales just demonstrated in her latest outing.

Attending the the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at Royal Albert Hall on Saturday, Nov 12, the royal wore a black skirt and blazer top which she paired with a special necklace in honor of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

More specifically, Kate wore The Four Row Japanese Pearl Choker, a piece that was gifted to the late Queen on a trip to South Korea in 1999. Not only was this an heirloom from the late monarch, Kate also wore the piece of jewelry, valued at $29,000, during the Queen’s funeral in September.

Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales arrive to attend the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at Royal Albert Hall. (Photo by Chris Radburn – WPA Pool / Getty Images) Getty Images

Though Kate has worn the necklace multiple times before, wearing it again only shows how strong the bond between the two must’ve been. After all, this was the first Remembrance Day without the Queen and keeping her memory alive during such an important holiday is a sweet and heartwarming gesture.

The Pearl Choker, which was also worn by the late Princess Diana back in 1982, is one of the many beloved jewels the Queen has left for her royal family. In turn, many royals will continue to wear the valuable pieces as a way to honor her.

For example, during the Queen's London funeral service, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, wore the earrings the Queen gifted to her in 2018. The late monarch gave Markle the pair of diamond and pearl drop earrings during their first solo outing together.

Even though the jewels are undeniably gorgeous by themselves, knowing the royals are using them in honor of the Queen makes them extra special.

