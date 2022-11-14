Gisele Bündchen’s Latest Outing Proves She Might Be Back in the Dating Game Following Tom Brady Divorce

Now that Gisele Bündchen and ex-husband Tom Brady have officially split, the Brazilian supermodel is just like a lot of single moms out there navigating post-divorce life. Though sources have shared she’s taken the difficult time well, and is doing just fine, her most recent outing may suggest she’s getting ready to start dating too!

On Saturday, Nov 12, Bündchen was seen out and about in Costa Rica with a new man, Brazilian jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, Page Six reported. Valente and Bündchen grabbed a bite to eat at a restaurant named Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas with the model’s two kids Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9.

Whether the outing was a date or not, Bündchen kept it cool and casual. The supermodel wore a cropped top and flowy black pants. Valente, who’s a co-creator of the jiu-jitsu center The Valente Brothers, also kept it casual in a gray t-shirt and shorts.

Though the nature of their relationship is still a mystery, we do know Valente and Bündchen have known each other for a while. In 2021, Valente and Bündchen were joined by his two brothers for a photoshoot in Dust Magazine.

Bündchen has also shared a video of her training with Valente in the past on Instagram, thanking him for the lessons. “Thank you @ValenteBrothers for being awesome teachers and for making training so much fun,” she wrote in the Feb post.

Prior to Saturday’s Costa Rica dinner, sources reported that Bündchen was doing great following her split from Brady.

“You would never know she was going through a split from her husband,” an insider told People Magazine, adding that she’s also “eager to continue with her own career and interests.”

Another source also explained to the magazine why moving on has been an easier transition for Bündchen. “[She] has lived her own life for years while Tom played football so she is not afraid to do things by herself,” the source explained, noting that she has been “dealing with issues that have been plaguing her for a long time” before the split.

On Oct 28, Bündchen and Brady announced their divorce. “With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce,” the supermodel wrote on Instagram. “My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve.”

Bündchen went on to note that “the decision to end a marriage is never easy” and they had “grown apart.” She added that she was “blessed for the time [they] had together and only wish the best for Tom always.”

Seems like Bündchen is ready to move on and we’re all here for it!

