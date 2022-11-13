Jennifer Lopez Proves She’s the Queen of Plunging Necklines With These Showstopping & Glowing Photos

Not only is Jennifer Lopez the Queen of thrillers, but she’s also the Queen of showstopping ensembles (especially ones with a daring, plunging neckline!) On Nov 10, Lopez shared a series of photos from a previous, glamorous outing with the caption, “#CharityEvent #GingerVibezz #DayToNight #QuickChange #IYKYK ♥️♠️♦️♣️ #TBT.”

In the first photo, we see the Marry Me star looking insanely stunning in a plunging white dress, with a matching, oversized furry jacket from Halston, pairing it with delicate jewelry from Raven Fine. Then we get another snapshot of her in the alluring, plunging ensemble, but this time she’s flashing her iconic pearly-white smile.

Then, we see Lopez in the same ensemble, but this time she’s embracing her dark feminine energy with an all-black version. Along with showing off her killer curves and sunkissed skin, she’s rocking statement jewelry that accentuates her regal aura.

Let’s face it: Whether it be a silky lingerie set or a plunging, showstopping ensemble, Lopez knows how to make sure all eyes are on her.

The confident superstar is all about authenticity, and showing the world your true self inside and out. In a previous archived interview with Instyle per The Today Show, she said, “(My curves) didn’t bother me at all. It finally got to the point that I was like, ‘This is who I am. I’m shaped like this.’ Everybody I grew up with looked like that, and they were all beautiful to me.”

She added that her mother and grandmother helped her boost her confidence growing up. “My mom and my grandmother were the ones who drilled into me, ‘This is how we are, and this is what’s beautiful.’ Being curvy or not being 6-feet tall was never a bad thing; it was actually something that was celebrated,” she said. “And so, later on, when I brought that in front of the world, I wasn’t really trying to send a message. I was just being myself.” Related story Jennifer Lopez Candidly Dished on Raising Teens, Discipline Styles, & Co-Parenting with Jennifer Garner

