Mindy Kaling’s Flirty Response to This Photo of B.J. Novak Has Fans Thinking Their Romance May Be Back On

Yet again, fans are losing it at the prospect of Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak getting back together — all thanks to a flirty Instagram story.

On Nov 12, the Mindy Project star shared a snapshot on her Instagram story that’s left fans in a frenzy. She uploaded the photo with the caption, “This photo of @fortunefeimster + @bjnovak at the @eatatchain drop may become my new screen saver.”

Mindy Kaling’s Instagram story.

In the photo, we see comedian Fortune Feimster smiling next to Kaling’s on-again-off-again boyfriend and best friend Novak. The two are posing for a selfie at the Chain restaurant event, looking as thick as thieves! However, the selfie isn’t the cause of the frenzy, it’s the fact that Kaling posted it with a flirty remark!

This isn’t the only recent thing to come out about the two. Lately, TikTok is convinced that the two are back on, alleging that Novak is the father of Kaling’s children. One Twitter user posted a bunch of the comments, saying, “Update to: Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak are not ‘just friends’ and he’s definitely their father. TIKTOK edition.”

Update to: Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak are not “just friends” and he’s definitely their father. TIKTOK edition pic.twitter.com/WYSzIKveh0 — MysteriousMoon🌙 (@mysteriousmoon9) November 12, 2022

Some of the comments screenshotted say things like “my sister ran into them in an LA bookstore and she said Mindy’s youngest daughter was calling BJ dad,” and “My man and I were in LA one time and saw them together at a Dunkin donuts at like 11 at night being all cutesy together. IM CONVINCED.”

These alleged encounters plus the Instagram story, plus their adorable back and forth at the 2022 Emmys, has everyone convinced these two are back on.

In an interview with Marie Claire, Kaling revealed that those rumors of her and Novak being secretly together don’t bother her. “It doesn’t bother me,” she said. “(Novak is) the godparent to both my kids, and they have such a great relationship, and so far (the rumors haven’t) affected my happiness at all, it hasn’t affected my kids or B.J. If that’s what is going to be titillating to people, I’ll take it.”

