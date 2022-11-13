Kim Kardashian Channeled Her Inner Elle Woods in This Curve-Hugging Baby Pink Gown at the Baby2Baby Gala

Whether you love or hate her, you can’t deny that Kim Kardashian knows how to rock a red carpet-event. While she’s been the Queen of the dark, sexy leather looks as of late that accentuate her form, she’s going in a whole other direction: a bright pink gown!

On Nov 12, a bunch of A-list stars came to show their support at the 11th annual Baby2Baby Gala, with many arriving to support Kardashian as she was honored with the esteemed Giving Tree award from the nonprofit. And like Kardashian, so many A-list stars came in elaborate ensembles. But Kardashian was the belle of the ball in her form-fitting baby pink gown that’s truly giving us Elle Woods from Legally Blonde vibes. See the photos below:

For the event, Kardashian arrived in a stunning, baby pink Balenciaga dress with intricate cutouts throughout her chest, tying them into bows for an added feminine effect. She paired the stunning draped gown with magenta pointed-toe heels, French manicured press-on nails from Kim Truong, and a tiny matching Balenciaga handbag to complete the show-stopping look.

As for her iconic bleached locks, Kardashian kept it simple by slicking them back into a tight and chic updo. Now, as for her makeup, she did her usual signature bronze look by keeping her brows manicured, warming up the face with a warm-toned bronzer and contour, and keeping the eyes smokey with a soft brown and black look. As for her lips, she overlined them with a peachy nude lipstick we’re dying to recreate for ourselves.

Between the baby pink gown and killer accessories, it’s no wonder everyone is getting Elle Woods vibes!

For the years, the nonprofit Baby2Baby has helped with multiple crises affecting poverty-stricken children all over, most recently working to help with the baby formula shortage crisis. Kardashian was honored not only for her work in helping these children but her longtime dedication to the nonprofit organization.

