Paulina Porizkova’s New Memoir Exposes All of The Things She Gave Up Due to Ric Ocasek’s Toxic Behavior 

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Paulina Porizkova’s vulnerability and bravery are two of the many things we adore about the supermodel. And in her upcoming memoir No Filter: The Good, the Bad, and the Beautiful, she’s baring all and telling the world her true story, from her early childhood to her toxic marriage to Ric Ocasek.

Ahead of the memoir’s release on Nov 15, Porizkova is setting straight what her marriage to Ocasek was really like behind the scenes, and your heart breaks with every new detail. Porizkova noted that the late Ocasek was both possessive and full of jealousy, claiming in her memoir that he even threw fits of rage over her gay friends. She noted per Page Six that he’d say things like, “They would turn straight for you.” Porizkova admitted in her raw book that she found this “weirdly” flattering at the time.

“Eventually, I gave up all my friends, straight or gay. Nothing was as important as our love,” she heartbreakingly wrote about the toxic relationship. “He flew into jealous rages often enough to make me understand how much I mattered to him. I stopped doing bookings where I had male counterparts. I stopped working weekends that were not convenient with [Ocasek’s] schedule.”

She added, “He became my whole world, my entire universe. This is what I always wanted, to be this important. To be adored.”

Sadly, this happens with many people who find themselves in a toxic relationship. Per Aninas Foundation, over 48 percent of both men and women have reportedly experienced “at least one form of psychological aggression by an intimate partner during their lifetime.”

Porizkova and Ocasek, lead singer of the rock band The Cars, met in 1984 during the filming of The Cars’ music video “Drive”. Within five years, the two married, later welcoming two sons named Jonathan Raven, 29, and Oliver, 23.

The two were together for nearly 20 years, separating in 2017. However, Poriskova later found him dead from natural causes at age 75, later finding out that he cut her and their children out of his inheritance because he said Porizkova “abandoned” him.

Despite dealing with grief and trauma, Porizkova is thriving and showing the world her true, beautiful self more and more every day. Beauty and fighting ageism icon Paulina Porizkova is ready to bare her entire soul to her fans, taking them on a journey from her childhood to her self-love journey in adulthood. With a series of enlightening essays about womanhood, everyone can learn something about the former supermodel and themselves in No Filter: The Good, the Bad, and the Beautiful. Pre-order it ahead of its Nov 15 release.

