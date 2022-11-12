Brittany & Patrick Mahomes Are Packing on the PDA In These Photos That Prove They’re Still Oh-So Madly in Love

Lovebirds Brittany and Patrick Mahomes prove they’re never leaving the honeymoon phase with these steamy PDA pics. On Nov 8, Brittany shared some super-sweet PDA snapshots of her and her high school sweetheart Patrick with the simple caption, “Pregame smooches🥰.”

In the first photo, we see Brittany in her hubby’s team’s colors as she gives him a big, passionate smooch before he heads out to the field, followed by another snapshot of the two sharing a loving and tender kiss before the game.

Safe to say, everyone is losing it over these PDA-packed photos (and the fact that Patrick responded with a series of heart emojis under it!) One fan said, “Always one of my favorite things! Love how you love each other.” Another fan commented, “That must have been his super power that game! ❤️”

Whether it be rocking their iconic red and black in her showstopping ensembles or packing on the PDA, Brittany wants everyone to know she’s Patrick’s number one fan every single time!

So as many know, these two got together in high school, when Patrick was in 10th grade and a baseball pitcher and she a cheerleader. Truly a fairytale romance that every high schooler dreams about! They dated all throughout high school, going long-distance for awhile while they attended different colleges, per New York Post.

In late 2020, Patrick popped the question Arrowhead Stadium, with them eventually marrying in May 2022 at a gorgeous ceremony in Hawaii. They share one daughter together named Sterling, 1, and are expecting a baby boy soon!

Brittany told Today back in Dec. 2020 about when they went long-distance for college, saying, “He ended up going to Texas Tech, and that’s when it really hit me, ‘Oh sh-t, he might go play professional football.’” She added, “It was surreal to see him living his dream, and seeing him grow as an athlete and as a man, in general, was just amazing.”

