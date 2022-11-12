Alessandra Ambrosio Is a Sparkling Goddess As She Teases Fans With the Highest Slit Gown We’ve Ever Seen

Alessandra Ambrosio is the definition of a goddess in this daring, sparkling gown. And the photos only prove that fact further! On Nov 11, Ambrosio shared a series of photos from her appearance at the Glamour Women of the Year event in Mexico with the caption, “Warming up for the party! ✨ #aboutlastnight #GlamourWOTY #MujeresDelAño.”

You can see the photos here!

In the photos, we see Ambrosio looking radiant in a glittering, silver gown from David Koma that has a high, ruffled slit leading up to the end of her hip bone. She looks like a confident superstar as she pairs it with delicate silver jewelry from OMEGA and reflective Louboutin shoes. Throughout the photos, we see her confidently posing as she shows off her toned physique and sunkissed skin.

Ambrosio uploaded a video soon after with the simple caption, “𝐆𝐋𝐀𝐌𝐎𝐔𝐑💫” which shows off the process of making her showstopping look.

For her makeup, we see her with a glossy nude lip, sparkling bronze smokey eyes, and dramatic false lashes. She added her iconic bronze look for her base makeup, along with a coral blush that went perfectly with her pout.

Now, Ambrosio was one of the women honored that night, later posting about what an honor it was to be praised at the ceremony. She posted the photos from the eventful night with the caption, “What a magical evening!! Thank you @glamourmexico ❤️ I am truly honored to be standing among so many amazing ladies that are doing great things to make this world a better place and break down the doors for other women.” Related story Jennifer Garner Dazzles on the Red Carpet in a Monochromatic Suit That Flaunts Her Athletic Figure

She added, “I have been raised with so many strong women around me and they have thought me the importance of sisterhood and standing together. If we help each other and uplift each other, we can accomplish anything. 💫” You can see those photos HERE.

In a previous interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Ambrosio talked about how her relationship with herself has changed over the years. She said, “I think I’ve developed an inner confidence. I didn’t expect modelling to last, but here I am still doing it and loving it. So, that has made me feel that I can embrace my look at every stage of my life.”

Before you go, click here to see the best candid celebrity photos you’ve never seen.

