Halle Berry Made Everyone’s Jaws Drop With These Stunning Throwback Lingerie Pics That Prove She’s Always Been a Confident Goddess

Halle Berry just shared a series of rare throwback photos that has everyone stopping in their tracks! On Nov 11, the Bruised star uploaded a series of polaroids to her Instagram with the caption, “This #tbt I share with you what we affectionately called “The Dottie Body.” Every piece of Dorothy Dandridge’s clothing given to me by her manager Earl Mills fit me perfectly!”

She added, “Here’s a look behind the curtain of my polaroid collection of costume fittings and shoot days! If you love Dottie like I do, enjoy! ❤️”

In the photos, we start with one of Berry looking like a glowing goddess as she models a lacy, beige lingerie set, followed by a snapshot of her with a white lace kimono and bouncy curls. Next, we see her posing in a fiery red lace lingerie set, looking like a stunning and confident superstar. We get a few more shots of her in a white jacket (and showstopping red lipstick we need to know the model of ASAP) and a pic of her in a corsetted white dress.

We end the series of photos with a stunning snapshot of Berry showing off her toned physique and long legs in a black and silver lingerie set, and a pic of all the snapshots from the behind-the-scenes fitting in a messy pile.

Now you may be wondering, what exactly is a “Dottie body?” For those that don’t know, the “Dottie body” is a reference to legendary, Oscar-nominated actress and performer Dorothy Dandridge. Dandridge is known for making film history as being the first African-American film star to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress, and in 1999, Berry played her in the 1999 HBO original film Introducing Dorothy Dandridge.

Going back to the confident, stunning pics, Berry has previously revealed the advice she wished she could pass along to those who struggle with confidence issues she used to have. She told Good Housekeeping that it’s all about focusing on your inner self, saying, “We are all so much more than these beautiful bodies that we walk around in. Just work on the internal you and the things you can control.”

She added, “We can’t control how we come here and what we look like and what walk of life we’re born into. But we can control what we think about things. We can control what we read. We can control what we put out, what we give, what we allow ourselves to take in.”