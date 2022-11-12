Meadow Walker Took Everyone’s Breath Away With Her Most Vulnerable, No-Makeup Selfie Yet: ‘This is Me’

It’s no secret that Paul Walker’s superstar daughter Meadow Walker is a confident goddess. Whether it be a daring advertisement or a gorgeous mirror selfie, Meadow knows how to take everyone’s breath away — and especially now with her most vulnerable selfie to date.

On Nov 11, Meadow shared a stunning, unedited photo of herself with no makeup, uploading it with the caption, “F**k it. This is me. Flaws and all. My skin isn’t perfect. I have blemishes and freckles. This is me. (: Oh and frizzy hair Xx.”

In the enchanting photo, we see Meadow looking beautiful in a bare-faced selfie that shows off her freckles, blemishes, and frizzy hair. Not only are we obsessed with this empowering, vulnerable snapshot, but so are her A-list friends, who can’t stop singing her praises. Fast and Furious star Jordana Brewster commented, “Stunning as ever,” along with supermodel Christy Turlington adding, “Gorgeous just as you are ❤️.”

This isn’t the first time Meadow has blessed our timelines with a no-makeup selfie, and we hope it isn’t the last. We love seeing stars upload stunning, bare-faced selfies, reminding fans that things society dubs as “flaws” are so beautiful and uplifting for others who need to see it.

Now the model actually revealed to Vogue in 2021 that she prefers no makeup over other makeup looks. “I don’t wear makeup at all, except when I’m shooting something. I’m into clean beauty and organic products, but it’s mostly just skincare,” she said. “For me, personally, I feel more confident not wearing makeup.”