Irina Shayk & Bradley Cooper’s Rekindled Romance Takes a New High As They’re Reportedly Ready for This Family-Oriented Step

The internet lost it when Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper were seen all loved up in NYC, but now, the internet is in a frenzy after their new family-oriented step. Not only are these two seemingly back together, but they have babies on their minds.

A trusted, private source told Page Six the exclusive details, saying, “It was a real family getaway and they are considering getting back together. Irina would like her daughter to have a sibling.”

They added, “[Cooper] is on board to expand their family. They are trying to get pregnant.”

The same source also confirmed another question that’s been on everyone’s mind since they got back together, “Are there wedding bells in the future?”

Sadly, for those who adore a good celebrity wedding, those cards aren’t on the table. The source said, “marriage is probably not on the table. Bradley seems to have a European laissez-faire attitude towards the institution.” But as long as both are on board with this, and happy with their relationship, that’s all that matters!

Back in 2015, Shayk and Cooper got together after meeting through mutual friends, hitting it off almost immediately. They later welcomed a daughter in 2017 named Lea De Seine. And while they split in 2019, they kept a healthy co-parenting relationship and friendship throughout. And now, it seems they're back on and ready to continue where they left off, building their family.

In a previous interview with W magazine, Shayk talked about how much she adores motherhood. “I always say that being a mom is one of the greatest things in the world. I don’t think it’s changed my life. It did change in a way to make me better. Family is the most important thing in the world,” she said.

