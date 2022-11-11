Ivanka Trump Reportedly Reached a Firm Decision on How Involved She’ll Be in Donald Trump’s Rumored 2024 Campaign

With Donald Trump reportedly announcing his third run for president next week, it should be all hands on deck for the adult children in his family. Yet if new reports ring true, the former president’s entourage will look much different than it did during his administration — it seems that daughter Ivanka Trump has quietly exited the MAGA train.

A source told CNN that Donald Trump shouldn’t expect to see Ivanka campaign for him this time around. “(Ivanka) would never go back to that life,” an insider revealed. “She knows it’s not something that would serve her or her family at this point.” Ivanka and Jared Kushner packed their three kids up after Donald Trump lost the 2020 election and never looked back on their time in Washington, D.C. They now call Miami home, where a second source noted that Ivanka closed her political playbook “the day she left” and her dad’s 2024 run won’t change her mind.

If she had even the slightest interest in promoting the family business, she would have stumped for a few candidates during the midterm election cycle, according to a third source. It seems that Donald Trump is very “aware” that “any bid would not include the assistance of his daughter” leading up to 2024. That exit also includes Kushner, who has “moved on” from his White House life and is now running a private equity firm.

Donald Trump will have the support of Donald Jr. and Eric, and that might be it. After he blamed Melania for the Dr. Oz loss in the Pennsylvania Senate race, it’s doubtful she will ever want to make a campaign appearance again — plus he has to convince the GOP that he’s their candidate of choice for president. It’s going to be a much quieter ride for Donald Trump this time because most of his family is exhausted from the journey.

