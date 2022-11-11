Donald Trump Is Reportedly ‘More Focused’ on His Presidential Announcement Than Daughter Tiffany Trump’s Weekend Wedding

It’s a big weekend for Donald Trump’s family as his youngest daughter, Tiffany, walks down the aisle to marry Michael Boulos at Mar-a-Lago. However, the former president reportedly has other things on his mind after the disappointing midterm elections for his endorsed candidates and his possible 2024 campaign.

Donald Trump is apparently “more focused” on announcing his run for president on Tuesday than he is on his daughter’s big day. Sources close to the Trump family told CNN that not only is the mood around his Florida estate “rough,” but he’s also been “lying low” and a bit “cranky.” There is also reportedly more than one family member who doesn’t “want to be involved much” in his political aspirations, so Tiffany picked a less-than-ideal week to get married. (Hey, at least Tropical Storm Nicole moved on.)

Donald Trump reportedly blames Melania Trump for key midterm election losses. https://t.co/fUZxVZeez9 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) November 10, 2022

Besides the family division, Donald Trump is also licking his wounds over Tuesday’s election and “his dwindling influence over the [Republican] party.” While his ego won’t let him stand down, the GOP is already signaling that it’s time for new candidates to emerge, especially since FOX News has already turned on their former favorite Republican.

For now, Donald Trump is stuck and “his mind is consumed with the 2024 political landscape and where and how he will fit into it.” Yet, it’s time for him to put his White House dreams on the back burner (at least for the weekend) as he plays the father of the bride and hosts a rumored $1 million wedding in Florida.

