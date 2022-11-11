Jennifer Garner Dazzles on the Red Carpet in a Monochromatic Suit That Flaunts Her Athletic Figure

Jennifer Garner made a cool and unexpected red-carpet statement on Thursday night at the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles’ The Big Night Out Gala. She switched up her normally casual style for a very outside-the-box blazer and shorts set — and she looked fabulous!

The 50-year-old actress paired a cream-colored jacket with mid-length shorts that showed off her toned, long legs. Garner stepped up the monochromatic look with a crisp white t-shirt underneath the blazer and wore a pair of brown heels to glam up the outfit for the red carpet. It also looks like she trimmed her hairdo into a long bob, which fell in soft waves and gracefully framed her face. We wouldn’t be surprised if Garner starts a fashion trend with this sharp look because it’s so versatile and more importantly, comfortable.

Jennifer Garner at the Big Brothers Big Sisters Of Greater Los Angeles’ ‘The Big Night Out’ Gala 2022.



Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA.

Garner has always made fitness a priority in her life, and she’s often spotted going for a hike with boyfriend John Miller. “I never feel or look better than right after a hard workout,” she told Shape magazine. “One way or another, even when my kids were babies, I work out every day. That’s more for my brain than my body.”

That dedication to an exercise regimen has paid off because she’s seamlessly been able to shift into on-camera roles for Alias and Elektra, where hardcore stunts and movement come into play. It also sets a great example for her three kids, Violet, 16, Seraphina ,13, and Samuel, 10, from her marriage to Ben Affleck, because they see how crucial fitness is to their mom’s physical and mental well-being.

Before you go, click here to see some of the most dramatic celebrity transformations of the past decade.